Scattered Showers Early, Then Much Warmer

Weather Update: Wednesday, May 13 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. It is a soggy start to the morning for the northern half of West Tennessee. A warm front will continue lifting north through the area today. It will be the focus for additional showers, or even a few embedded storms today. Wind will shift from the ESE to the SSW and it will become increasingly warmer and more humid, fairly quickly depending on how fast clouds break up behind the front. Right now I am forecasting the high to be around 78°F.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv