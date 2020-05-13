Tennessee Tutoring Corps provides students with summer learning opportunities

Former Governor Bill Haslam and his wife are looking for the help of college students for the launch of a new program.

The Tennessee Tutoring Corps (TTC) will be launched statewide to provide summer learning opportunities for kindergarten through 6th grade students.

Volunteers would work with students primarily at a boys and girls club near them.

If you are a college student and interested in tutoring, click here for more information.

The deadline for applications is Friday, May 29.