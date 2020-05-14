16,699 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 287 deaths, 1,435 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of cases of 16,699 COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, May 14. In addition, 287 people have died and 1,435 are hospitalized. Another 8,881 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 35

Bedford County – 248

Benton County – 6

Bledsoe County – 603

Blount County – 75

Bradley County – 80

Campbell County – 17

Cannon County – 13

Carroll County – 23

Carter County — 19

Cheatham County – 85

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 7

Clay County – 6

Cocke County – 20

Coffee County – 57

Crockett County — 13

Cumberland County – 87

Davidson County – 3,745

Decatur County – 5

DeKalb County – 28

Dickson County – 88

Dyer County – 44

Fayette County – 86

Fentress County – 6

Franklin County – 41

Gibson County – 57

Giles County – 9

Grainger County – 6

Greene County – 46

Grundy County – 30

Hamblen County – 25

Hamilton County – 319

Hardeman County — 179

Hardin County – 9

Hawkins County – 32

Haywood County — 29

Henderson County — 11

Henry County — 16

Hickman County – 52

Houston County – 6

Humphreys County – 12

Jackson County – 10

Jefferson County – 26

Johnson County – 15

Knox County – 297

Lake County – 401

Lauderdale County – 43

Lawrence County – 21

Lewis County — 2

Lincoln County – 16

Loudon County – 46

Macon County – 74

Madison County – 157

Marion County – 30

Marshall County – 25

Maury County – 60

McMinn County – 123

McNairy County — 12

Meigs County – 22

Monroe County – 37

Montgomery County – 199

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 12

Obion County — 17

Overton County – 14

Perry County – 13

Pickett County — 1

Polk County – 12

Putnam County – 204

Rhea County – 6

Roane County – 8

Robertson County – 250

Rutherford County – 796

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 10

Sevier County – 65

Shelby County – 3,542

Smith County – 24

Stewart County — 7

Sullivan County – 56

Sumner County – 720

Tipton County – 402

Trousdale County — 1,382

Unicoi County – 3

Union County — 4

Van Buren County – 2

Warren County – 14

Washington County – 66

Wayne County – 3

Weakley County — 24

White County – 17

Williamson County – 456

Wilson County – 312

Out of state – 320

Pending – 20

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 6,767

Black or African-American – 3,572

Other/Multiracial – 1,292

Asian – 353

Pending – 4,715

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 8,468

Hispanic – 2,222

Pending – 6,009

Gender:

Female – 6,832

Male – 9,015

Pending – 852

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.