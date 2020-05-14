Freed Hardeman softball lands two local signings

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Earlier this afternoon, South Side’s Destyni Strain and Chester County’s Alaina Cooper signed their official letters to continue their softball careers at Freed Hardeman University.

Both Strain and Cooper expressed that staying close to home played a factor in their college decision, along with other opportunities that the university provides outside of softball. Given the circumstances of today, both athletes are eager to return to the diamond and are excited for the opportunity to perform at the next level.

“I’m definitely looking forward to like, the new competitive level, and seeing what I have to offer and what I can bring, and just being around a different type of ball game,” said Cooper. “I’m excited about it all, it’s a new experience to take in. And with my senior year being cancelled, it gives me something to look forward to,” said Strain.