Gadsden 5th graders celebrate with drive-thru promotion

GADSDEN, Tenn.–An elementary school celebrates its 5th graders in a unique way.

Gadsden Elementary School in Crockett County held a drive up promotion ceremony for 18 5th grade students moving onto 6th grade at Crockett County Middle School.

Students and their families drove up and parked in the school parking lot.

The program featured a photo slideshow, and announcement of awards.

At the end, families drove up to the staging area to receive their student’s diploma and awards.

“It’s emotional for the parents, it’s emotional for the kids, but it’s also emotional for us because some of these kids have been with us since pre-school. Some of them don’t have siblings, so when they leave tonight, that’s it,” Gadsden Principal Marsha Foust said.

Foust also said the most memorable trait of this 5th grade class is their being trustworthy and responsible.