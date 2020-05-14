Group holds weekly prayer circle at Area Relief Ministries

JACKSON, Tenn. — One group is continuing to pray over Madison County.

Thursday, the prayer circle met in front of Area Relief Ministries in downtown Jackson.

ARM helps people who are homeless get back on their feet, and hosts Room in the Inn during the winter. They have been working through the pandemic.

“We pray your blessings upon all of those in our community who support what’s done here, and we most especially pray your blessing for the clients of this ministry,” said Tommy Rhoads, Deacon of St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church in Humboldt.

Next week, they plan on praying for the different media organizations in West Tennessee.