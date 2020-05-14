Health department distributes additional shipment of free face masks

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department received another shipment of reusable face masks to give away.

They gave away over 7,000 masks during their first distribution, then gave away another 4,000.

“We have about 10,000 masks to give away today,” said Mallory Cooke, the health department’s public information officer.

The line of cars at the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department reached out to the road Thursday.

“We have a ton of people here at the health department this morning,” Cooke said. “There were people already in line waiting to get masks when I got here at 8 this morning.”

In the end, the health department will have given out about 20,000 masks provided by the state.

“We knew based on our previous mask giveaways that there is a lot of interest. People are trying to get these masks. We expected a lot of people. We expected to be very busy today,” Cooke said.

And with many businesses now requiring people to wear some sort of face covering, these cloth, reusable face masks are becoming more and more necessary.

“This is a great opportunity for people to come get a mask who may not be able to afford one, may not be able to make one,” Cooke said. “So, if you don’t have a mask, we encourage people to come out and get one.”

The health department is asking if you’ve already come through the line to get a mask once, please don’t come through again.

If you don’t live in Madison County, masks are available at health departments across the state.