JSCC announces graduation task force to address graduation plans

JACKSON, Tenn. – Jackson State Community College has assigned a graduation task force to develop plans for their 2020 graduation ceremony.

The plan will be prepared for approval by June 5.

The task force will work to survey the whole campus community, gather their input, and bring forth recommendations for the new president who will be appointed by the Tennessee Board of Regents.

The interim president has approved the purchase of caps and gowns.

Student Services will contact all students eligible for graduation with more information.

“Having caps, gowns, and cords available for photo opportunities has been a primary request of graduates and their parents,” said Robin Marek, interim vice president of Student Services. “We want to get these significant mementos of accomplishment to students as quickly as possible.”