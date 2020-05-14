LED path lights recalled

Sterno Home is recalling several path light kits with LED power supplies.

The power supplies for Hampton Bay, Patriot Lighting and Paradise Light kits are reportedly defective.

One of the plug blades could remain in the outlet when the power supply is pulled from the wall, posing a shock risk.

One incident has been reported.

These light kits were sold at Home Depot and other hardware stores nationwide.

If you have a set, stop using it and contact Sterno Home to receive a free replacement power supply.

To contact Sterno Home, call toll-free at 888-867-6095 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@sternohome.com or online at www.sternohome.com/recalls or www.sternohome.com and click on RECALL NOTICE in the top left corner or for more information.