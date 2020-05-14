Memphis Zoo reopens following new protocol

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo reopened their gates to the public Wednesday.

The zoo closed in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Memphis Zoo will be following new protocols to provide a safe environment for guests, employees, and the animals.

The new guidelines include:

All guests and zoo team members will be asked to wear facial covering consistent with in-public guidance.

Guests will see markers placed around the zoo to make sure everyone remains six feet apart.

Directional markers will be provided to guide guests throughout their visit.

Guests and team members will have access to hand sanitizer stations.

Various food items will be sold from kiosks that will be equipped with plexiglass barriers to protect all.

Zoo staff will be continuously cleaning all high-touch surfaces like windows, vending machines and more.

The zoo will limit crowding by capping guest attendance at 2,500 at any given time, will not permit outside food and beverages, and will not be accepting cash.

Certain activities and facilities will remain closed at this time, including:

All rides (trams, children’s rides, train)

Playground

Seasonal activities

Keeper chats and shows

Water play areas

Indoor exhibits

The Memphis Zoo will continue to follow current guidelines issued by the CDC.

To read the zoo’s full phased reopening plan, click here.