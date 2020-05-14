Mugshots : Madison County : 05/13/20 – 05/14/20 May 14, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/7Veronica McCloud Theft under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/7Anthony Anderson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/7Armando Ruiz Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/7Chase Montgomery Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 5/7Leigh Ann Forsythe-Barnette Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/7Ronald Purdy Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 7/7Timothy Gonzalez Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/13/20 and 7 a.m. on 05/14/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest