Mugshots : Madison County : 05/13/20 – 05/14/20

1/7 Veronica McCloud Theft under $1,000

2/7 Anthony Anderson Simple domestic assault

3/7 Armando Ruiz Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/7 Chase Montgomery Public intoxication

5/7 Leigh Ann Forsythe-Barnette Violation of probation

6/7 Ronald Purdy Public intoxication

7/7 Timothy Gonzalez Failure to appear













The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/13/20 and 7 a.m. on 05/14/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.