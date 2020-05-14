No new cases of COVID-19 reported, Madison Co. remains at 164

JACKSON, Tenn. — One hundred sixty-four Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

No new cases were confirmed Thursday, the health department says.

Three residents are currently hospitalized, and two of those patients are on ventilators, according to the health department.

In addition, 148 of the 164 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have now recovered.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 105 (64%)

38301: 42 (26%)

38356: 3 (2%)

38391: 4 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (2%)

38313: 4 (2%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 103 (63%)

White: 47 (28%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 6 (4%)

Gender:

Female: 90 (55%)

Male: 74 (45%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 148 (90%)

Not recovered: 5 (3%)

Better: 6 (4%)

Unknown: 3 (2%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: