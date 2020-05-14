Nursing homes in Jackson receive a special surprise

JACKSON, Tenn. — Several assisted living facilities in Jackson received special visits Thursday.

A dazzling display of decorated cars brought joy and smiles to everyone. Dozens of cars lined up, with passengers holding signs, drivers honking their horns and shouting names from their car windows.

“We got with our home healths, our home care agencies and our hospice agency to do the parade and bring a little cheer to the residents,” said branch director for Senior Solutions Homecare, Dana Crotts.

Social distancing is tough for everyone, but it’s even more stressful for senior citizens who are cut off from their loved ones. Healthy lifestyles director Darlene Montague with Elmcroft of Jackson says this is an experience she will never forget.

“It really brought so much joy to our residents and also to me. I couldn’t have asked for a better moment. I mean it was a moment that was priceless,” said Montague.

Residents are unable to see their families due to COVID- 19 guidelines, and staff members say it is hitting nursing homes and long-term care facilities the hardest.

“It’s been very hard on them because some of them had window visits from their families but it’s not like having them come out on a regular basis and seeing them face to face,” said Montague.

The same was done at Mission Convalescent home in east Jackson, bringing smiles and joy to everyone.

“It’s National Nursing Home Week so we are celebrating, giving them a chance to go outside and enjoy the sunshine,” said activities director at Mission Convalescent, Toni Cole.

City officials, family members and friends drove past the facility waving hello to their loved ones from a distance.

Crotts says a total of 10 facilities received a special visit today.