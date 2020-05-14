Senior Spotlight: Peabody Baseball

TRENTON, Tenn. — As three of the most influential athletes at Peabody High School, Eli Hammonds, Noah Halbrook, and Cooper Baugus were all looking to end their time with the Golden Tide on a high note entering the 2020 baseball season.

“It was really fun, we had a good atmosphere here,” said Halbrook. “We had a chance to be really really good, so we knew we had a chance at state,” said Hammonds. “And that’s what our goal was.”

That time, however, was of course cut short as a result of Covid-19. But what these three were able to accomplish during they’re playing days will not not soon be forgotten, along with a relationship that transcends simply what goes on in between the lines.

“They’ve always been my best friends through elementary school, through high school, and we always stuck together,” said Baugus. “They’re the best athletes I’ve ever been around. So I mean, just to be like them, it’s going to make you good,” said Hammonds.

While they’re careers at the high school level have ended, Hammonds, Halbrook, and Baugus still have more baseball ahead of them. In fact, all three individuals will be suiting up for the next two years at Southwest Tennessee Community College, an opportunity that was described as too good to pass up.

“We all talked about it and we were all going to sign same day, but Noah went first, then it went me, then it went Coop,” said Hammonds. “So you know, we just thought that’s the best place to play baseball and the best fit for all of us, and you know, just to further our careers,” said Baugus.

So the next chapter is set for the three Peabody stars, gifted with more time to grow together, playing the sport they love.

“I’m really, really excited just to play at the next level finally. I’m real excited to play with my two friends I always grew up around,” said Halbrook. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get to play our senior year together, so we at least have two more years together.”