Toddler swings recalled

Swurfer Kiwi baby and toddler swings are being recalled.

The plastic stopper on the bottom of the swing rope that holds the seat in place can reportedly detach, posing a fall hazard.

The firm has received six reports of the rope end detaching.

No injuries have been reported.

The swings were sold in green, blue and pink through Amazon and Walmart’s websites.

If you have one of these swings, stop using it and contact the firm to receive instructions to repair the swing.

To contact Swurfer, call toll-free at 800-764-6784 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at productsafety@flybar.com or online at https://swurfer.com and click on Product Safety under the Quick Links section of the website.