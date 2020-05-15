16-year-old charged in Humboldt shooting

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt police have confirmed a 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a shooting Thursday night near Walmart.

Police say officers responded to the Walmart area around 10:30 p.m. Thursday after a report of shots fired at an individual.

Police say the teen is now charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Humboldt Police Department at (731) 784-1322.