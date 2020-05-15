16,970 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 290 deaths, 1,454 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 16,970 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, May 15. In addition, 290 people have died and 1,454 are hospitalized. Another 9,280 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 36

Bedford County – 248

Benton County – 6

Bledsoe County – 605

Blount County – 75

Bradley County – 81

Campbell County – 17

Cannon County – 13

Carroll County – 24

Carter County — 19

Cheatham County – 88

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 7

Clay County – 6

Cocke County – 20

Coffee County – 60

Crockett County — 13

Cumberland County – 88

Davidson County – 3,795

Decatur County – 5

DeKalb County – 28

Dickson County – 90

Dyer County – 44

Fayette County – 88

Fentress County – 6

Franklin County – 43

Gibson County – 57

Giles County – 9

Grainger County – 6

Greene County – 46

Grundy County – 30

Hamblen County – 24

Hamilton County – 332

Hardeman County — 180

Hardin County – 9

Hawkins County – 32

Haywood County — 29

Henderson County — 11

Henry County — 17

Hickman County – 52

Houston County – 6

Humphreys County – 12

Jackson County – 10

Jefferson County – 26

Johnson County – 15

Knox County – 302

Lake County – 401

Lauderdale County – 43

Lawrence County – 21

Lewis County — 2

Lincoln County – 16

Loudon County – 48

Macon County – 75

Madison County – 160

Marion County – 30

Marshall County – 25

Maury County – 60

McMinn County – 123

McNairy County — 12

Meigs County – 22

Monroe County – 38

Montgomery County – 203

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 12

Obion County — 17

Overton County – 14

Perry County – 13

Pickett County — 1

Polk County – 12

Putnam County – 206

Rhea County – 7

Roane County – 8

Robertson County – 263

Rutherford County – 814

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 10

Sevier County – 66

Shelby County – 3,595

Smith County – 24

Stewart County — 7

Sullivan County – 57

Sumner County – 724

Tipton County – 402

Trousdale County — 1,382

Unicoi County – 3

Union County — 4

Van Buren County – 3

Warren County – 14

Washington County – 66

Wayne County – 61

Weakley County — 24

White County – 17

Williamson County – 462

Wilson County – 316

Out of state – 343

Pending – 8

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 6,849

Black or African-American – 3,609

Other/Multiracial – 1,398

Asian – 357

Pending – 4,757

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 8,553

Hispanic – 2,325

Pending – 6,092

Gender:

Female – 6,938

Male – 9,128

Pending – 904

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.