16,970 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 290 deaths, 1,454 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 16,970 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, May 15. In addition, 290 people have died and 1,454 are hospitalized. Another 9,280 have recovered.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 36
- Bedford County – 248
- Benton County – 6
- Bledsoe County – 605
- Blount County – 75
- Bradley County – 81
- Campbell County – 17
- Cannon County – 13
- Carroll County – 24
- Carter County — 19
- Cheatham County – 88
- Chester County – 12
- Claiborne County – 7
- Clay County – 6
- Cocke County – 20
- Coffee County – 60
- Crockett County — 13
- Cumberland County – 88
- Davidson County – 3,795
- Decatur County – 5
- DeKalb County – 28
- Dickson County – 90
- Dyer County – 44
- Fayette County – 88
- Fentress County – 6
- Franklin County – 43
- Gibson County – 57
- Giles County – 9
- Grainger County – 6
- Greene County – 46
- Grundy County – 30
- Hamblen County – 24
- Hamilton County – 332
- Hardeman County — 180
- Hardin County – 9
- Hawkins County – 32
- Haywood County — 29
- Henderson County — 11
- Henry County — 17
- Hickman County – 52
- Houston County – 6
- Humphreys County – 12
- Jackson County – 10
- Jefferson County – 26
- Johnson County – 15
- Knox County – 302
- Lake County – 401
- Lauderdale County – 43
- Lawrence County – 21
- Lewis County — 2
- Lincoln County – 16
- Loudon County – 48
- Macon County – 75
- Madison County – 160
- Marion County – 30
- Marshall County – 25
- Maury County – 60
- McMinn County – 123
- McNairy County — 12
- Meigs County – 22
- Monroe County – 38
- Montgomery County – 203
- Moore County – 3
- Morgan County — 12
- Obion County — 17
- Overton County – 14
- Perry County – 13
- Pickett County — 1
- Polk County – 12
- Putnam County – 206
- Rhea County – 7
- Roane County – 8
- Robertson County – 263
- Rutherford County – 814
- Scott County – 11
- Sequatchie County – 10
- Sevier County – 66
- Shelby County – 3,595
- Smith County – 24
- Stewart County — 7
- Sullivan County – 57
- Sumner County – 724
- Tipton County – 402
- Trousdale County — 1,382
- Unicoi County – 3
- Union County — 4
- Van Buren County – 3
- Warren County – 14
- Washington County – 66
- Wayne County – 61
- Weakley County — 24
- White County – 17
- Williamson County – 462
- Wilson County – 316
- Out of state – 343
- Pending – 8
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 6,849
- Black or African-American – 3,609
- Other/Multiracial – 1,398
- Asian – 357
- Pending – 4,757
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 8,553
- Hispanic – 2,325
- Pending – 6,092
Gender:
- Female – 6,938
- Male – 9,128
- Pending – 904
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.