Ceremony celebrates preschoolers moving forward

ALAMO, Tenn. — A local elementary school celebrated its preschoolers moving onto kindergarten with a unique bridging ceremony.

36 Maury City Elementary Pre-k students celebrated moving onto kindergarten through a drive-up ceremony.

Their families stopped at four stations to pick up candy awards, summer activity buckets, their Pre-k diploma and meet kindergarten teachers.

Students visited with some of their teachers one last time, from a distance.

Parent Tania Lambert says it means a lot to her and her son, Jake, for the school to recognize the students.

“This has been very difficult, especially since he’s four, almost five. It’s been hard for him to understand,” Lambert said.

Students also received a picture of themselves that lined the driveway up to the school.