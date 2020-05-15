Driver Services Centers to change procedures May 18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security announced plans Friday for how Driver Services Centers will operate beginning Monday, May 18.

In the news release, the department says all centers will use extra precautions as they remain open, but customers are encouraged to use the e-Services portal for renewals, duplicates, reinstatement fees and new resident applications.

The following will be required when visiting a center from Monday forward:

Visitors will have to wear a cloth face covering.

Visitors will be checked for temperature 100.4 degrees or higher.

Visitors will answer COVID-19 screening questions.

Visiors will need to stay at least six feet from others.

Visitors should not come to centers if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Visitors should use the center’s queuing sysetm to receive notifications while waiting in their vehicle if the center is at their capacity.

The first appointments available for road skills tests will be Monday, June 15. Skills tests must be made online or by calling (866) 849-3548.

Driver Services Appointments will be available beginning Tuesday, May 26.

The following select services will begin on Monday, May 18:

Rescheduled skills tests for customers whose appointments were canceled between March 12 and May 15 will begin and be completed by June 8. The Driver Services staff will contact these customers to reschedule skills tests.

Knowledge tests will be available at all full-service centers. Tests will be available by appointment beginning May 26. Testing will also be offered on select Saturdays between June 13 and August 22. More information will be posted to tn.gov/safety. Information on Proof of school attendance can be found here if schools are closed due to COVID-19.

New Tennessee residents and new drivers should complete the Driver License Application online before visiting a Driver Services Center. The application is available in the e-Services portal and can be completed on a computer or smartphone.

E-Tickets will re-launch at all Driver Services Center locations. Applicants may place themselves in line up to two hours before visiting a center by requesting an E-Ticket online but is not an appointment.

Real ID appointments will resume on July 6. The date has been extended to Oct. 1, 2021.