DSCC to open by appointment only for students, applicants
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg State Community College says it is opening up its campuses by appointment only for applicants and students.
A news release from DSCC says this process will begin on Monday.
You can make an appointment online or by calling:
- The Dyersburg campus at (731) 286-3350.
- The Trenton campus at (731) 855-1419.
- The Covington campus at (901) 475-3100.
The release says a mask is required to enter the building. A mask can be provided before entry, according to DSCC.
DSCC says all campuses will remain closed to the public.