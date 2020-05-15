DSCC to open by appointment only for students, applicants

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg State Community College says it is opening up its campuses by appointment only for applicants and students.

A news release from DSCC says this process will begin on Monday.

You can make an appointment online or by calling:

The Dyersburg campus at (731) 286-3350.

The Trenton campus at (731) 855-1419.

The Covington campus at (901) 475-3100.

The release says a mask is required to enter the building. A mask can be provided before entry, according to DSCC.

DSCC says all campuses will remain closed to the public.