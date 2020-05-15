Educator of the Week: Brianna Hill

MADISON, COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week.

This week is recognizing Brianna Hill, a pre-k teacher at Denmark Elementary School in west Madison County.

Hill says her favorite part of teaching is learning through silliness how to problem solve, develop social and communication skills and how to love each other through the pre-k experience.

Hill is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Lottery website.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.