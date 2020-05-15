Health Dept. to distribute masks Tuesday, May 19

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department will distribute free washable, reusable cloth face masks again Tuesday, May 19.

Madison County residents can pick up a mask at the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department, located at 804 North Parkway. There will be no distribution at The WIC Center.

Madison County residents will be limited to one mask per person. If you have already received a mask, the health department asks you do not return.

Masks are available for pick-up at the North Parkway office between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. while supplies last.

Contact the health department at (731) 423-3020 for more information.