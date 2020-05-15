Humboldt Nursing resident celebrates 103rd birthday

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt Nursing and Rehabilitation Center celebrated one of their residents’ 103rd birthday Thursday.

Ms. Olive was born in May of 1917.

She has no children but has a host of nieces and nephews.

She worked as a beautician and owner of her own shop in Brownsville for years.

She loved to sing in the choir at First Methodist Church in Brownsville.

Her favorite things to do are read the newspaper, visit with staff, and have her nails and hair done in the beauty shop.

Her advice for longevity is to drink plenty of water, eat your vegetables and never give up.

Happy birthday Ms. Olive!