Local living facility hosts parade for residents

JACKSON, Tenn. — Cades Center Assisted Living hosted a parade Friday for residents at their Jackson facility.

Family members and friends of the residents decorated their cars with posters and balloons and waved to their loved ones from a distance.
Organizers say it is a way to lift the residents’ spirits.

“My favorite part was getting to see the residents smile because some have been a little down lately,” said administrator at Cades Center Assisted Living, Jenny Diffee. “Behaviors are starting to come out and different things so definitely I think this did a really good thing.”

Everyone in attendance said they enjoyed the parade, which lasted about 15 minutes.

