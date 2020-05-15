No new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.; 148 recovered

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 148 of Madison County’s patients have recovered from COVID-19.

The health department says no new patients have been confirmed at this time, and Madison County’s total number of patients remains at 164.

Three Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and two of those patients are on ventilators.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 105 (64%)

38301: 42 (26%)

38356: 3 (2%)

38391: 4 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (2%)

38313: 4 (2%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 103 (63%)

White: 47 (28%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 6 (4%)

Gender:

Female: 90 (55%)

Male: 74 (45%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 148 (90%)

Not recovered: 4 (3%)

Better: 7 (4%)

Unknown: 3 (2%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: