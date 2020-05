Peabody linemen shave heads in honor of coach’s wife

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Linemen with Trenton Peabody Golden Tide honored the wife of their coach.

Jason Driggers’ wife, Brooke Driggers has been battling breast cancer. The team shaved their heads in her honor.

The team revealed the surprise Thursday afternoon at the Driggers’ home in Medina.

