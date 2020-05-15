Scattered Storms This Afternoon

Weather Update: Friday, May 15 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off on a mild note again. The overall pattern hasn’t changed a whole lot from yesterday. We’re still under a broad anti-cyclonic ridge. That is keeping temperatures on the mild side each morning, with highs in the low to mid 80s. This morning, there is already an ongoing line of thunderstorms moving through Missouri this morning, its being held together by pronounced outflow boundary (rain cooled air). I expect the main line to decay as it approaches the Mississippi River, but the outflow will continue moving into West Tennessee. There should be a good deal of instability developing by later this morning and this afternoon. The outflow will likely aid in lift developing more storms this afternoon. There might be an isolated storm or two that packs a punch. Otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy with high temps around 82°F

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

