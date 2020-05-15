Special service honors fallen trooper Matthew Gatti

JACKSON, Tenn. — A year after the death of Tennessee State Trooper Matthew Gatti, another memorial is held.

Gatti’s widow, Anna Gatti, and other family members met with Lt. William Futrell of the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Lt. Futrell presented her with an honorary crystal in her husband’s memory, and spoke about the importance of remembering those who were killed in the line of duty.

The service was originally scheduled to take place in Nashville, but coronavirus meant this one would be closer to home.

“We want to continue on to honor them by being here today. We know that with the pandemic going on, things are a little bit different, but we have adjusted to that,” Lt. Futrell said.

Matthew Gatti died on May 6, 2019 while responding to a crash on Interstate 40.