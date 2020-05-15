State to lift capacity restrictions, release new guidelines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group announced that capacity restrictions are to be lifted next week.

A release from the state says the restrictions will be lifted, and a focus will then be set on social distancing practices, effective next Friday.

“Tennesseans have worked incredibly hard to do their part and help slow the spread of COVID-19 so that our state can begin to reopen,” said Gov. Bill Lee.

The state says it will also release new guidelines regarding the reopening of larger attractions, such as waterparks, theaters and more.

“Thanks to their continued efforts, we’re able to allow restaurants and retail businesses to operate at greater capacity and large attractions to open in a safe and thoughtful way,” Gov. Lee said.

The release says those guidelines will be released early next week.

Madison, Shelby and other counties with a metropolitan area may continue to follow individual, county-specific reopening plans, separate from the rest of the state, according to the release.