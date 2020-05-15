Weakley County Schools serve 200,000 meals

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Nutrition workers are providing breakfast and lunch seven days a week.

Teachers and volunteers bagged two hundred thousand meals for Weakley County School kitchens, and on Friday, they will exceed 200,000 meals served.

This short video is a celebration of the time, effort, strategy, compassion and commitment.

From the kitchen to the car door, from the school to the Old Country Store, from the packing of bags to the filling of tummies, they thank everyone in the process.