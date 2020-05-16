165 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.; 148 recovered
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional case of COVID-19, bringing the total to 165 in Madison County.
The most recent case is a 30-year-old male, who is not hospitalized. Epidemiology staff are currently reaching out to the newest case and close contacts.
Three Madison County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and one of those patients is on a ventilator.
148 Madison County residents have recovered from COVID-19, and nine people say they are feeling better.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 106 (64%)
- 38301: 42 (26%)
- 38356: 3 (2%)
- 38391: 4 (2%)
- 38366: 1 (1%)
- 38343: 4 (2%)
- 38313: 4 (2%)
- 38392: 1 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 103 (63%)
- White: 48 (29%)
- Asian: 5 (3%)
- Hispanic: 2 (1%)
- Other: 1 (1%)
- Unspecified: 6 (4%)
Gender:
- Female: 90 (55%)
- Male: 75 (45%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 148 (90%)
- Not recovered: 3 (2%)
- Better: 9 (5%)
- Unknown: 3 (2%)
- Deaths: 2 (1%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 1 (1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 7 (4%)
- 21 – 30 years: 22 (13%)
- 31 – 40 years: 23 (14%)
- 41 – 50 years: 29 (18%)
- 51 – 60 years: 46 (28%)
- 61 – 70 years: 23 (14%)
- 71 – 80 years: 11 (7%)
- 80+ — 3 (1%)