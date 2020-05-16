17,288 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 295 deaths, 1,474 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 17,288 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, May 16. In addition, 295 people have died and 1,474 are hospitalized. Another 9,529 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

  • Anderson County – 36
  • Bedford County – 251
  • Benton County – 6
  • Bledsoe County – 607
  • Blount County – 75
  • Bradley County – 81
  • Campbell County – 17
  • Cannon County – 13
  • Carroll County – 25
  • Carter County — 19
  • Cheatham County – 88
  • Chester County – 12
  • Claiborne County – 7
  • Clay County – 6
  • Cocke County – 20
  • Coffee County – 60
  • Crockett County — 13
  • Cumberland County – 88
  • Davidson County – 3,872
  • Decatur County – 5
  • DeKalb County – 29
  • Dickson County – 91
  • Dyer County – 44
  • Fayette County – 88
  • Fentress County – 6
  • Franklin County – 43
  • Gibson County – 58
  • Giles County – 9
  • Grainger County – 6
  • Greene County – 46
  • Grundy County – 30
  • Hamblen County – 24
  • Hamilton County – 342
  • Hardeman County — 183
  • Hardin County – 9
  • Hawkins County – 31
  • Haywood County — 29
  • Henderson County — 12
  • Henry County — 17
  • Hickman County – 52
  • Houston County – 6
  • Humphreys County – 12
  • Jackson County – 11
  • Jefferson County – 26
  • Johnson County – 15
  • Knox County – 303
  • Lake County – 401
  • Lauderdale County – 44
  • Lawrence County – 21
  • Lewis County — 2
  • Lincoln County – 16
  • Loudon County – 48
  • Macon County – 81
  • Madison County – 162
  • Marion County – 31
  • Marshall County – 26
  • Maury County – 61
  • McMinn County – 123
  • McNairy County — 12
  • Meigs County – 22
  • Monroe County – 41
  • Montgomery County – 204
  • Moore County – 3
  • Morgan County — 12
  • Obion County — 17
  • Overton County – 14
  • Perry County – 13
  • Pickett County — 1
  • Polk County – 12
  • Putnam County – 232
  • Rhea County – 7
  • Roane County – 8
  • Robertson County – 274
  • Rutherford County – 847
  • Scott County – 11
  • Sequatchie County – 10
  • Sevier County – 68
  • Shelby County – 3,681
  • Smith County – 24
  • Stewart County — 7
  • Sullivan County – 57
  • Sumner County – 737
  • Tipton County – 403
  • Trousdale County — 1,382
  • Unicoi County – 3
  • Union County — 4
  • Van Buren County – 3
  • Warren County – 15
  • Washington County – 66
  • Wayne County – 63
  • Weakley County — 24
  • White County – 18
  • Williamson County – 471
  • Wilson County – 318
  • Out of state – 324
  • Pending – 41

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

  • White – 6,991
  • Black or African-American – 3,663
  • Other/Multiracial – 1,458
  • Asian – 362
  • Pending – 4,814

Ethnicity:

  • Not Hispanic/Latino – 8,657
  • Hispanic – 2,445
  • Pending – 6,186

Gender:

  • Female – 7,089
  • Male – 9,292
  • Pending – 907

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

