17,288 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 295 deaths, 1,474 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 17,288 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, May 16. In addition, 295 people have died and 1,474 are hospitalized. Another 9,529 have recovered.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 36
- Bedford County – 251
- Benton County – 6
- Bledsoe County – 607
- Blount County – 75
- Bradley County – 81
- Campbell County – 17
- Cannon County – 13
- Carroll County – 25
- Carter County — 19
- Cheatham County – 88
- Chester County – 12
- Claiborne County – 7
- Clay County – 6
- Cocke County – 20
- Coffee County – 60
- Crockett County — 13
- Cumberland County – 88
- Davidson County – 3,872
- Decatur County – 5
- DeKalb County – 29
- Dickson County – 91
- Dyer County – 44
- Fayette County – 88
- Fentress County – 6
- Franklin County – 43
- Gibson County – 58
- Giles County – 9
- Grainger County – 6
- Greene County – 46
- Grundy County – 30
- Hamblen County – 24
- Hamilton County – 342
- Hardeman County — 183
- Hardin County – 9
- Hawkins County – 31
- Haywood County — 29
- Henderson County — 12
- Henry County — 17
- Hickman County – 52
- Houston County – 6
- Humphreys County – 12
- Jackson County – 11
- Jefferson County – 26
- Johnson County – 15
- Knox County – 303
- Lake County – 401
- Lauderdale County – 44
- Lawrence County – 21
- Lewis County — 2
- Lincoln County – 16
- Loudon County – 48
- Macon County – 81
- Madison County – 162
- Marion County – 31
- Marshall County – 26
- Maury County – 61
- McMinn County – 123
- McNairy County — 12
- Meigs County – 22
- Monroe County – 41
- Montgomery County – 204
- Moore County – 3
- Morgan County — 12
- Obion County — 17
- Overton County – 14
- Perry County – 13
- Pickett County — 1
- Polk County – 12
- Putnam County – 232
- Rhea County – 7
- Roane County – 8
- Robertson County – 274
- Rutherford County – 847
- Scott County – 11
- Sequatchie County – 10
- Sevier County – 68
- Shelby County – 3,681
- Smith County – 24
- Stewart County — 7
- Sullivan County – 57
- Sumner County – 737
- Tipton County – 403
- Trousdale County — 1,382
- Unicoi County – 3
- Union County — 4
- Van Buren County – 3
- Warren County – 15
- Washington County – 66
- Wayne County – 63
- Weakley County — 24
- White County – 18
- Williamson County – 471
- Wilson County – 318
- Out of state – 324
- Pending – 41
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 6,991
- Black or African-American – 3,663
- Other/Multiracial – 1,458
- Asian – 362
- Pending – 4,814
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 8,657
- Hispanic – 2,445
- Pending – 6,186
Gender:
- Female – 7,089
- Male – 9,292
- Pending – 907
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.