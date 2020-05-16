Adamsville High displays graduating seniors

ADAMSVILLE–Tenn.–Another school displays their seniors for all to see.

Adamsville High School made signs with their seniors pictures on them.

Adamsville High band director David Stevens says at least 126 signs line highway 64 through downtown Adamsville on each side.

Stevens said the signs were a way to honor the seniors who missed special moments like prom, academic banquets, and sports banquets due to the pandemic.

“We have a great senior batch this year. It was a great opportunity for the school and the community to be able to say thank you and we’re sorry, not that it’s anyone’s fault,” Stevens said.

Centennial Bank helped sponsor the signs.