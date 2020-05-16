Brookdale Jackson Oaks holds parade for residents

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local assisted-living facility received a special visit.

A car parade was put together for residents at Brookdale Jackson Oaks Assisted-living Facility in Jackson.

Family members and friends decorated their cars with posters, balloons, honked their car horns and waved “hello” to their loved ones from a distance.

Due to COVID-19 circumstances, the residents have been isolated from family. Members and organizers say this is a way to lift up spirits.

“We have 160 residents who have, like all of the other communities around, have been quarantined now for about 10 weeks, so they are going a little stir crazy. We are trying to keep their spirits up and keep them happy,” said Resident Programs Director Amber Storey-Knight.

The parade lasted about 10 minutes.