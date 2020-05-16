Church celebrates graduating students in their congregation

SELMER, Tenn.–One church celebrates its graduates in a different way.

First United Methodist Church in Selmer paraded the church grounds with pride for their graduating church members.

“They got robbed of their school year, so they didn’t get to do any of their last things, or say goodbye to their friends,” children’s director Dayna Patterson said, “we just wanted to show up and show out and show them the love of Jesus that way they can feel love and know their church family is here for them.”

Church members honored several graduating students in their congregation with a parade around the church.

They honored one kindergarten student, two 8th graders, and two high school seniors moving on to their next chapters.

Each student and their families stood at a decorated table as the congregation drove by.

“We’re social distancing, and we can’t come together as a congregation. This was a wonderful way to support our graduates and still go with the guidelines of social distancing,” lay leader Clara McCullar said.

Students say they’re grateful for their church family’s support, and they’re thrilled to see them for the first time in a while.

“It means a lot to me. I really appreciate how everyone is coming together and doing this for us. It makes me feel unforgotten and appreciative,” McNairy Central High senior Taylor Pylate said.

“I really appreciate it and everything, it feels good,” Hardin County High senior Triston Keymon said.

“It means so much. We miss everyone and all of their smiling faces, and just to see them with that big smile makes me so happy,” Pylate said.

Adamsville Elementary kindergarten graduate Addison Starnes explains what her favorite part of the parade was, “when they gave me cards.”

Students say they’re excited for what the next chapter in their education holds.

A traditional graduation for McNairy Central High School is scheduled for June 19th, 2020.

Hardin County High School’s graduation is scheduled for the same day.