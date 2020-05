Gov. Lee, First Lady Lee deliver meals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee celebrated Tennessee’s Day of Service.

The two delivered meals to Gold Star families with A Soldier’s Child Foundation, according to a news release from the state.

The release says Tennessee’s Day of Service honors the one-year anniversary of First Lady Lee’s initiative, Tennessee Serves.