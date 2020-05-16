Tennessee battlefields receive portion of $3 million grant

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two Tennessee battlefields are to receive a portion of a $3 million grant announced by U.S. Secretary of the Interior, David L. Bernhardt on Friday.

Parker’s Crossroads Battlefield in Henderson County and Wauhatchie Battlefield in East Tennessee will receive a portion of the grant, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The American Battlefield Protection Program aims to protect and enhance historic battlefields across the U.S., according to the department.

Parker’s Crossroads will receive over $137,000 to help protect a portion of the battlefield, according to the release. The release says the Wauhatchie Battlefield will receive over $259,000.

Tennessee is one of 11 states receiving the grant, according to the release.