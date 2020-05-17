17,388 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 298 deaths, 1,482 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 17,388 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, May 17. In addition, 298 people have died and 1,482 are hospitalized. Another 9,652 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 36

Bedford County – 252

Benton County – 6

Bledsoe County – 607

Blount County – 75

Bradley County – 82

Campbell County – 17

Cannon County – 13

Carroll County – 25

Carter County — 19

Cheatham County – 88

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 7

Clay County – 6

Cocke County – 20

Coffee County – 60

Crockett County — 13

Cumberland County – 89

Davidson County – 3,893

Decatur County – 5

DeKalb County – 29

Dickson County – 92

Dyer County – 44

Fayette County – 90

Fentress County – 6

Franklin County – 43

Gibson County – 58

Giles County – 10

Grainger County – 6

Greene County – 46

Grundy County – 30

Hamblen County – 25

Hamilton County – 347

Hardeman County — 182

Hardin County – 9

Hawkins County – 31

Haywood County — 29

Henderson County — 12

Henry County — 17

Hickman County – 52

Houston County – 6

Humphreys County – 12

Jackson County – 11

Jefferson County – 26

Johnson County – 15

Knox County – 303

Lake County – 404

Lauderdale County – 44

Lawrence County – 21

Lewis County — 2

Lincoln County – 16

Loudon County – 48

Macon County – 81

Madison County – 163

Marion County – 32

Marshall County – 26

Maury County – 63

McMinn County – 123

McNairy County — 12

Meigs County – 22

Monroe County – 41

Montgomery County – 206

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 12

Obion County — 19

Overton County – 14

Perry County – 13

Pickett County — 1

Polk County – 13

Putnam County – 235

Rhea County – 7

Roane County – 8

Robertson County – 274

Rutherford County – 847

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 10

Sevier County – 68

Shelby County – 3,726

Smith County – 24

Stewart County — 7

Sullivan County – 57

Sumner County – 739

Tipton County – 403

Trousdale County — 1,383

Unicoi County – 3

Union County — 4

Van Buren County – 3

Warren County – 15

Washington County – 66

Wayne County – 63

Weakley County — 24

White County – 18

Williamson County – 471

Wilson County – 318

Out of state – 337

Pending – 32

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 7,045

Black or African-American – 3,687

Other/Multiracial – 1,497

Asian – 364

Pending – 4,795

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 8,732

Hispanic – 2,498

Pending – 6,158

Gender:

Female – 7,147

Male – 9,340

Pending – 901

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.