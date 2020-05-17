Chester Co. High School students hold memorial

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — As a result of a fatal wreck in Chester County, high school students held a memorial Sunday afternoon.

Hundreds of Chester County High School students gathered at the school to remember their classmates and help each other through the grieving process.

There were prayers from faculty, hugs and tears all around.

The ceremony began in the gym and then moved out to the football field to accommodate everyone who attended.

Those at the school wanted to make sure the students who passed away were remembered for the bright people they were.

“The cream of the crop. You know, they’re athletes, they’re students, more than anything, they’re loved by 850 students and 117 employees, and parent after parent,” said Chester County High School Principal Ricky Catlett.

“Their time of mourning will be great, but we’ve got your back. We’re here for you, and we will always be lifting you up in love,” said Chester County Schools Superintendent Troy Kilzer.

There is still one student involved in the wreck who is currently alive. Her name and status are unknown at this time.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol crash report says she is just 14-years-old.