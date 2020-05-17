No new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.; 148 recovered

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed no additional case of COVID-19. The total of cases in Madison County remains at 165.

Three Madison County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, one of those patients is on a ventilator.

148 Madison County residents have recovered from COVID-19 and nine people say they are feeling better.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 106 (64%)

38301: 42 (26%)

38356: 3 (2%)

38391: 4 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (2%)

38313: 4 (2%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 103 (62%)

White: 48 (29%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 6 (4%)

Gender:

Female: 90 (55%)

Male: 75 (45%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 148 (90%)

Not recovered: 3 (2%)

Better: 9 (5%)

Unknown: 3 (2%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: