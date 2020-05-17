No new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.; 148 recovered

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed no additional case of COVID-19. The total of cases in Madison County remains at 165.

Three Madison County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, one of those patients is on a ventilator.

148 Madison County residents have recovered from COVID-19 and nine people say they are feeling better.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 106 (64%)
  • 38301: 42 (26%)
  • 38356: 3 (2%)
  • 38391: 4 (2%)
  • 38366: 1 (1%)
  • 38343: 4 (2%)
  • 38313: 4 (2%)
  • 38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 103 (62%)
  • White: 48 (29%)
  • Asian: 5 (3%)
  • Hispanic: 2 (1%)
  • Other: 1 (1%)
  • Unspecified: 6 (4%)

Gender:

  • Female: 90 (55%)
  • Male: 75 (45%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 148 (90%)
  • Not recovered: 3 (2%)
  • Better: 9 (5%)
  • Unknown: 3 (2%)
  • Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 1 (1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 7 (4%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 22 (13%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 23 (14%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 29 (18%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 46 (28%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 23 (14%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 11 (7%)
  • 80+ — 3 (1%)
