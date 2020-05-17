Residents share their thoughts on the economy reopening

JACKSON, Tenn. – Residents share their thoughts on the Tennessee economy as it continues to reopen.

Starting Monday phase 3 of the city of Jackson and Madison county reopening will gradually begin, meaning all businesses and restaurants will be able to lift their 50 percent capacity restrictions.

Some residents say they believe the economy is reopening too quickly.

“I do because it’s just like we are not ready for it. There is just too much going on,” said resident, Rodney Haysmer.

According to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department Director Kim Tedford, businesses are allowed to reopen as long as they implement social distancing guidelines.