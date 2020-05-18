18,011 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 301 deaths, 1,489 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 18,011 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, May 18. In addition, 301 people have died and 1,489 are hospitalized. Another 9,886 have recovered.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 37
- Bedford County – 254
- Benton County – 7
- Bledsoe County – 607
- Blount County – 76
- Bradley County – 83
- Campbell County – 17
- Cannon County – 13
- Carroll County – 25
- Carter County — 19
- Cheatham County – 92
- Chester County – 12
- Claiborne County – 8
- Clay County – 6
- Cocke County – 20
- Coffee County – 61
- Crockett County — 13
- Cumberland County – 93
- Davidson County – 4,066
- Decatur County – 5
- DeKalb County – 30
- Dickson County – 93
- Dyer County – 44
- Fayette County – 94
- Fentress County – 6
- Franklin County – 43
- Gibson County – 59
- Giles County – 12
- Grainger County – 6
- Greene County – 46
- Grundy County – 30
- Hamblen County – 25
- Hamilton County – 357
- Hardeman County — 183
- Hardin County – 10
- Hawkins County – 31
- Haywood County — 29
- Henderson County — 12
- Henry County — 19
- Hickman County – 52
- Houston County – 6
- Humphreys County – 12
- Jackson County – 11
- Jefferson County – 26
- Johnson County – 15
- Knox County – 308
- Lake County – 404
- Lauderdale County – 44
- Lawrence County – 21
- Lewis County — 2
- Lincoln County – 16
- Loudon County – 94
- Macon County – 90
- Madison County – 163
- Marion County – 33
- Marshall County – 27
- Maury County – 68
- McMinn County – 123
- McNairy County — 12
- Meigs County – 22
- Monroe County – 49
- Montgomery County – 213
- Moore County – 3
- Morgan County — 12
- Obion County — 19
- Overton County – 16
- Perry County – 13
- Pickett County — 2
- Polk County – 14
- Putnam County – 240
- Rhea County – 10
- Roane County – 9
- Robertson County – 294
- Rutherford County – 884
- Scott County – 12
- Sequatchie County – 10
- Sevier County – 69
- Shelby County – 3,846
- Smith County – 25
- Stewart County — 7
- Sullivan County – 57
- Sumner County – 749
- Tipton County – 405
- Trousdale County — 1,383
- Unicoi County – 3
- Union County — 4
- Van Buren County – 4
- Warren County – 16
- Washington County – 66
- Wayne County – 63
- Weakley County — 26
- White County – 19
- Williamson County – 480
- Wilson County – 327
- Out of state – 386
- Pending – 84
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 7,099
- Black or African-American – 3,747
- Other/Multiracial – 1,543
- Asian – 366
- Pending – 5,256
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 8,829
- Hispanic – 2,569
- Pending – 6,613
Gender:
- Female – 7,414
- Male – 9,680
- Pending – 917
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.