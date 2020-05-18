18,011 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 301 deaths, 1,489 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 18,011 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, May 18. In addition, 301 people have died and 1,489 are hospitalized. Another 9,886 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 37

Bedford County – 254

Benton County – 7

Bledsoe County – 607

Blount County – 76

Bradley County – 83

Campbell County – 17

Cannon County – 13

Carroll County – 25

Carter County — 19

Cheatham County – 92

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 8

Clay County – 6

Cocke County – 20

Coffee County – 61

Crockett County — 13

Cumberland County – 93

Davidson County – 4,066

Decatur County – 5

DeKalb County – 30

Dickson County – 93

Dyer County – 44

Fayette County – 94

Fentress County – 6

Franklin County – 43

Gibson County – 59

Giles County – 12

Grainger County – 6

Greene County – 46

Grundy County – 30

Hamblen County – 25

Hamilton County – 357

Hardeman County — 183

Hardin County – 10

Hawkins County – 31

Haywood County — 29

Henderson County — 12

Henry County — 19

Hickman County – 52

Houston County – 6

Humphreys County – 12

Jackson County – 11

Jefferson County – 26

Johnson County – 15

Knox County – 308

Lake County – 404

Lauderdale County – 44

Lawrence County – 21

Lewis County — 2

Lincoln County – 16

Loudon County – 94

Macon County – 90

Madison County – 163

Marion County – 33

Marshall County – 27

Maury County – 68

McMinn County – 123

McNairy County — 12

Meigs County – 22

Monroe County – 49

Montgomery County – 213

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 12

Obion County — 19

Overton County – 16

Perry County – 13

Pickett County — 2

Polk County – 14

Putnam County – 240

Rhea County – 10

Roane County – 9

Robertson County – 294

Rutherford County – 884

Scott County – 12

Sequatchie County – 10

Sevier County – 69

Shelby County – 3,846

Smith County – 25

Stewart County — 7

Sullivan County – 57

Sumner County – 749

Tipton County – 405

Trousdale County — 1,383

Unicoi County – 3

Union County — 4

Van Buren County – 4

Warren County – 16

Washington County – 66

Wayne County – 63

Weakley County — 26

White County – 19

Williamson County – 480

Wilson County – 327

Out of state – 386

Pending – 84

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 7,099

Black or African-American – 3,747

Other/Multiracial – 1,543

Asian – 366

Pending – 5,256

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 8,829

Hispanic – 2,569

Pending – 6,613

Gender:

Female – 7,414

Male – 9,680

Pending – 917

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.