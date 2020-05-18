Andrew Jackson celebrates kindergarten class with graduation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Goodbye kindergarten, and hello first grade!

Andrew Jackson Elementary celebrated their kindergartners Monday with a drive-thru graduation.

They got their diplomas, all while teachers were cheering them on as they drove through.

They’re usually at Englewood Baptist Church for graduation but, because of COVID-19, the teachers knew they would have to make it extra special.

“I just want the students to know that we love and care about them. We miss them,” principal Ramonica Dorsey said. “The faculty and staff came out today to show their support and love, so they’ll be able to see their students go off and have a great rest of the summer.”

Fifth graders also had their drive-thru graduation Monday morning.