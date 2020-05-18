Jackson personal trainer makes workouts fun with fitness challenge

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local personal trainer is starting a viral work out challenge anyone can participate in.

Jackson Central-Merry High School graduate Devante’ Chaney is starting the #GetFitForAPurpose challenge. He rolls the dice, and the participant must complete whatever it lands on, then nominate someone to play next.

Chaney trains at FightShop in north Jackson.

Chaney is also selling “Golden Child” t-shirts to promote that everyone has a natural born talent and to let go of labels. Email goldenchildbwap@gmail.com for purchasing information.