JMCSS holds policy committee meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson-Madison County School System held their policy committee meeting, Monday.

During the meeting, school board members discussed potential policy changes that could occur as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“So right now, we have policies that relate to the things that we dealt with in the past but this new pandemic that has caught us in a different way where we have had to close schools and do different things so eventually it won’t be right away but eventually we have to develop policies around,” said JMC interim school superintendent, Ray Washington.

Washington says it may take some time as they are gathering more information on how to respond to the pandemic each day.