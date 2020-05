Mugshots : Madison County : 05/14/20 – 05/18/20

1/41 Samantha Hutcheson Failure to comply, violation of community corrections

2/41 Austin Moody Violation of order of protection

3/41 Bobby Parham Driving under the influence, driving while unlicensed, leaving the scene of an accident

4/41 Bradley Crouch Schedule VI drug violations, violation of probation, failure to appear, violation of probation, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/41 Brian Lenon Disorderly conduct

6/41 Caila Lane Reckless endangerment, resisting stop/arrest, reckless driving

7/41 Canisha Overton Disorderly conduct

8/41 Carita Murrell Violation of probation, simple domestic assault



9/41 Casey Bartholomew Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/41 Ceandre Perry Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

11/41 Dalphine Williams Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/41 Damonte Bailey Aggravated assault

13/41 David Morales Failure to appear

14/41 Derrick Humphrey Simple domestic assault

15/41 Dezarai Jones Violation of community corrections

16/41 Donal Lenzie Aggravated domestic assault



17/41 Dorothy Shivers Failure to appear, violation of community corrections, failure to comply

18/41 Eric McKinnie Schedule II drug violations, resisting stop/arrest

19/41 Evony Starks Violation of community corrections

20/41 Felisha Naugle Failure to appear

21/41 Howard Edwards Simple domestic assault

22/41 James Williams Evading arrest, simple domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended license, theft under $1,000

23/41 Javoris Long Simple domestic assault, vandalism

24/41 Jeffery Conner Theft under $1,000, evading arrest, driving while unlicensed, reckless driving



25/41 Jeffery McFarland Simple possession/casual exchange, violation of probation, violation of community corrections

26/41 Jerry Office Simple domestic assault

27/41 John Jordan Violation of order of protection

28/41 Johnathon Allen Violation of community corrections

29/41 Justin Gibbs Aggravated domestic assault

30/41 Kelsey Pack Violation of community corrections

31/41 Kevin Irvin Vandalism

32/41 Kiara Brooks Aggravated assault



33/41 Latasha Ross Failure to appear

34/41 Maria Hernandez Luzardo Shoplifting/theft of property

35/41 Marsha Gibbs Theft under $1,000, unlawful drug paraphernalia

36/41 Marvin Deberry Simple domestic assault

37/41 Nikki Hatcher Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

38/41 Russell Collins Violation of community corrections

39/41 Shanetta Johnson Assault

40/41 Shellie Hastings Shoplifting/theft of property



41/41 Stanley Adams Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, open container law



















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/14/20 and 7 a.m. on 05/18/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.