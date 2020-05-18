Southern League cancels 2020 All-Star events at ballpark

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Generals announced Monday the 2020 Southern League Home-Run Derby and All-Star Game will be canceled due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The Ballpark of Jackson was originally scheduled to hold the annual showcase June 22-23.

“We are disappointed that we will not host the 2020 Southern League All-Star Game in Jackson due to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Generals GM Marcus Sabata.

“We would like to thank all the people who put in so much time and effort to make this a memorable event and we regret that we will not be able to show off all the things that make Jackson and West Tennessee such a great place. We would also like to thank Lowe’s Home Improvement, Budweiser and Le Bonheur for their partnership and we look forward to hosting again in the near future.”

If you purchased tickets for the events, you will be contacted by members of the Generals front office. You may also call the office to receive a refund in full. Any additional information regarding the future of the All-Star events will be announced once available.