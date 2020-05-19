18,378 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 305 deaths, 1,498 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 18,378 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, May 19. In addition, 305 people have died and 1,498 are hospitalized. Another 10,969 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 37

Bedford County – 257

Benton County – 7

Bledsoe County – 607

Blount County – 76

Bradley County – 84

Campbell County – 17

Cannon County – 13

Carroll County – 25

Carter County — 19

Cheatham County – 93

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 8

Clay County – 6

Cocke County – 20

Coffee County – 63

Crockett County — 14

Cumberland County – 94

Davidson County – 4,174

Decatur County – 5

DeKalb County – 32

Dickson County – 93

Dyer County – 45

Fayette County – 95

Fentress County – 9

Franklin County – 43

Gibson County – 59

Giles County – 12

Grainger County – 6

Greene County – 46

Grundy County – 31

Hamblen County – 24

Hamilton County – 377

Hancock County – 1

Hardeman County — 183

Hardin County – 10

Hawkins County – 31

Haywood County — 29

Henderson County — 12

Henry County — 20

Hickman County – 52

Houston County – 7

Humphreys County – 12

Jackson County – 13

Jefferson County – 26

Johnson County – 15

Knox County – 313

Lake County – 403

Lauderdale County – 48

Lawrence County – 21

Lewis County — 2

Lincoln County – 17

Loudon County – 97

Macon County – 93

Madison County – 162

Marion County – 34

Marshall County – 26

Maury County – 71

McMinn County – 125

McNairy County — 12

Meigs County – 22

Monroe County – 51

Montgomery County – 216

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 17

Obion County — 19

Overton County – 18

Perry County – 13

Pickett County — 2

Polk County – 14

Putnam County – 286

Rhea County – 15

Roane County – 9

Robertson County – 298

Rutherford County – 906

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 9

Sevier County – 68

Shelby County – 3,936

Smith County – 29

Stewart County — 8

Sullivan County – 57

Sumner County – 768

Tipton County – 407

Trousdale County — 1,384

Unicoi County – 3

Union County — 4

Van Buren County – 4

Warren County – 16

Washington County – 70

Wayne County – 63

Weakley County — 27

White County – 21

Williamson County – 492

Wilson County – 338

Out of state – 370

Pending – 66

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 7,258

Black or African-American – 3,810

Other/Multiracial – 1,650

Asian – 368

Pending – 5,292

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 8,982

Hispanic – 2,767

Pending – 6,629

Gender:

Female – 7,597

Male – 9,873

Pending – 908

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.