18,378 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 305 deaths, 1,498 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 18,378 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, May 19. In addition, 305 people have died and 1,498 are hospitalized. Another 10,969 have recovered.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 37
- Bedford County – 257
- Benton County – 7
- Bledsoe County – 607
- Blount County – 76
- Bradley County – 84
- Campbell County – 17
- Cannon County – 13
- Carroll County – 25
- Carter County — 19
- Cheatham County – 93
- Chester County – 12
- Claiborne County – 8
- Clay County – 6
- Cocke County – 20
- Coffee County – 63
- Crockett County — 14
- Cumberland County – 94
- Davidson County – 4,174
- Decatur County – 5
- DeKalb County – 32
- Dickson County – 93
- Dyer County – 45
- Fayette County – 95
- Fentress County – 9
- Franklin County – 43
- Gibson County – 59
- Giles County – 12
- Grainger County – 6
- Greene County – 46
- Grundy County – 31
- Hamblen County – 24
- Hamilton County – 377
- Hancock County – 1
- Hardeman County — 183
- Hardin County – 10
- Hawkins County – 31
- Haywood County — 29
- Henderson County — 12
- Henry County — 20
- Hickman County – 52
- Houston County – 7
- Humphreys County – 12
- Jackson County – 13
- Jefferson County – 26
- Johnson County – 15
- Knox County – 313
- Lake County – 403
- Lauderdale County – 48
- Lawrence County – 21
- Lewis County — 2
- Lincoln County – 17
- Loudon County – 97
- Macon County – 93
- Madison County – 162
- Marion County – 34
- Marshall County – 26
- Maury County – 71
- McMinn County – 125
- McNairy County — 12
- Meigs County – 22
- Monroe County – 51
- Montgomery County – 216
- Moore County – 3
- Morgan County — 17
- Obion County — 19
- Overton County – 18
- Perry County – 13
- Pickett County — 2
- Polk County – 14
- Putnam County – 286
- Rhea County – 15
- Roane County – 9
- Robertson County – 298
- Rutherford County – 906
- Scott County – 11
- Sequatchie County – 9
- Sevier County – 68
- Shelby County – 3,936
- Smith County – 29
- Stewart County — 8
- Sullivan County – 57
- Sumner County – 768
- Tipton County – 407
- Trousdale County — 1,384
- Unicoi County – 3
- Union County — 4
- Van Buren County – 4
- Warren County – 16
- Washington County – 70
- Wayne County – 63
- Weakley County — 27
- White County – 21
- Williamson County – 492
- Wilson County – 338
- Out of state – 370
- Pending – 66
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 7,258
- Black or African-American – 3,810
- Other/Multiracial – 1,650
- Asian – 368
- Pending – 5,292
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 8,982
- Hispanic – 2,767
- Pending – 6,629
Gender:
- Female – 7,597
- Male – 9,873
- Pending – 908
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.