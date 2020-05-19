Fatal Chester County crash remains under investigation

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Saturday afternoon crash in Chester County that killed four people and injured another remains under investigation.

THP released a revised report Tuesday morning, confirming the crash was a head-on collision and that the wreck remains under investigation.

Three teenagers were killed in the crash, including 17-year-old Roselyn Roberts, of Henderson, 16-year-old Cayla Lenon, of Beech Bluff, and 16-year-old Kaylee Daniel, of Henderson, according to the report.

The report says the driver of the other vehicle, 22-year-old Tyler Stablein, of Henderson, was also killed in the crash.

A 14-year-old passenger in the teens’ vehicle was injured. Tennessee Highway Patrol has not identified them at this time.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Saturday on Highway 200.