FHU dining hall serves curbside meals during pandemic

HENDERSON, Tenn. — For the past two years, Tony and Tamie Tores have been running Lions Pride Dining Services at Freed-Hardeman University.

“We had been doing 1,000 to 1,500 meals a day, and of course on March 20 that all stopped because of the pandemic,” Tony Torres said.

But when the university closed because of COVID-19, they didn’t want to just stop cooking.

So in just five days, they came up with a plan to do curbside pick up at the school.

“We’ve been wanting for a long time to reach out to the community, and they’ve just wrapped their arms around this program,” Torres said.

Each day, there are different specials they’re offering, or just regular entrees you can order.

It’s all on their website and Facebook page.

“We started getting into the gourmet burger. My wife and I like to watch HGTV, Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, and so we’ve created a few of those burgers and it’s been great,” he said.

They’re making it all happen with just nine employees, but they’re not just serving people who pull up to one of the spaces.

“We do the Heritage Towers once a week. We do 78 meals for them. Right now we’re doing the Tennessee Children’s Home,” Torres said.

But if you are using curbside, it’s very simple.

Pull up to the first open spot at Freed-Hardeman University, give them a quick call, and a few minutes later, lunch is served.

You can pick up lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and dinner from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

